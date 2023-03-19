President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 3,474 South African National Defence Force members until April 17 to assist police under Operation Prosper.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Sunday National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo were informed of the military deployment, in co-operation with police, for the “prevention and combating of crime as well as maintenance, and preservation of law and order in South Africa”.
“The correspondence to the presiding officers, dated March 17, indicated that 3,474 members of the SANDF have been deployed, effective from March 17 to April 17.
“The employment is in line with section 201(2) (a) of the constitution and section 19 of the Defence Act. An amount of R166,562,058 is expected to be incurred for this deployment,” said Mothapo.
The president’s letter would be brought to the attention of members of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces.
Ramaphosa deploys more than 3,400 SANDF members at cost of R166m
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
