Residents of the southern Malawi village of Mtauchira scooped water out of graves on Wednesday to bury the victims of a landslide caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in a ceremony held despite the ongoing downpours.
Freddy tore through Southern Africa for the second time in a month at the weekend and was still causing heavy rain on Wednesday, hampering relief efforts.
Malawi's disaster management department said the death toll from the storm's second hit had risen to 225 from 190, with 707 people injured and 41 missing.
WATCH | Graves fill with water as storm victims are buried in Malawi
The UN Refugee Agency said it was deeply concerned about the devastation and impact of Freddy, which affected more than 16,000 people in 10 districts in Malawi’s southern region.
In neighbouring Mozambique, at least 21 people had died by Tuesday , according to the disaster agency.
