Durban central and Phoenix quiet with sporadic protests reported

Buses and taxis were operating as normal in Phoenix, north of Durban, on Monday morning.

There was no protest action and incidents overnight or on Monday morning in the township targeted by EFF leader Julius Malema during a media briefing last week in reference to the July 2021 riots.

A TimesLIVE team travelling north on the N2 reported a heavy police presence at the off-ramp heading towards King Shaka International Airport and a road block at the entrance to Richards Bay.

The economic hub is said to be the target of shutdown protests on Monday.