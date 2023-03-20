“Thank you very much the people of South Africa and EFF ground forces for a peaceful yet vibrant national shutdown. It is the beginning. Let’s go out and join the picket lines.”
Malema’s shutdown message: ‘You proved to the doomsayers we remain the only disciplined force’
Digital Editor
Image: THAPELO MOREBUDI
EFF leader Julius Malema sent a message to his party’s “ground forces” during its national shutdown protests on Monday.
The red berets are calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and an end to load-shedding, among other issues. The EFF warned businesses countrywide to close their doors or risk looting.
There have been sporadic incidents of protests and burning tyres but the country has largely reported calm.
Ahead of an address later on Monday, Malema took to social media to encourage party members to head to the streets.
“Thank you very much the people of South Africa and EFF ground forces for a peaceful yet vibrant national shutdown. It is the beginning. Let’s go out and join the picket lines.”
He applauded protesters for proving the “doomsayers” wrong.
“They said it was a normal day, but you could see who the deceivers were. You proved to the doomsayers once more that we remain the only disciplined force.”
He said the protests will end at midnight.
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) encouraged its members to join the shutdown. General secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said on Monday there was no sign of the destruction many predicted.
“Saftu salutes the millions of workers who heeded the call for a total stay away today More importantly there has been no destruction of property predicted by the paranoid securocrats.
“South Africa will not be the same again. They know it. They are under extreme pressure.”
National shutdown protest takes off in East London
EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini and KwaZulu-Natal leader Mongezi Twala rallied a 400-strong group of supporters in Durban’s Glenwood.
Dlamini urged protesters to be ready for “war” but “disciplined as we take over the streets”.
At another major gathering, law enforcement officials watched protesters at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
