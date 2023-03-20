Mani’s group will have no say on funds, says WSU convocation
Premium
By Sivenathi Gosa - 20 March 2023
The Walter Sisulu University convocation has said the newly elected Eastern Cape convocation chapter, with convicted NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani elected as treasurer, has no authority over how funds are kept and used by the executive. ..
Mani’s group will have no say on funds, says WSU convocation
The Walter Sisulu University convocation has said the newly elected Eastern Cape convocation chapter, with convicted NSFAS fraudster Sibongile Mani elected as treasurer, has no authority over how funds are kept and used by the executive. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos