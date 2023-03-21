Another issue they raised was alleged assault.
Yaya Mnikwa, EFFSC provincial spokesperson, said they asked police leadership to withdraw non-SAPS members from their contingent.
“Our concern is that CPF and private security are not trained to deal with mass protests. So we told police leadership that they must not just allow security companies and CPF to go to our people, we only want to see SAPS on the picket line,” said Mnikwa.
“These police and private security were instructed by businesses who thought we were going to loot ... Nothing was looted but we found ourselves being stopped from going to the mall,” said Mthiyane.
Ayanda Mantshongo, Transnet National Ports Authority’s executive manager of corporate affairs confirmed that all ports had been operating normally throughout the day with “contingency plans” in place.
“TNPA invoked contingency plans to address potential risks to operations at its eight commercial ports. There is no significant impact at the ports from a shipping perspective,” he said.
“The ports remain open for business. The situation is being continuously assessed and the contingency plans will be adjusted accordingly where required.”
Blame the police for low turnout in Richards Bay, says EFF
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
The EFF in northern KwaZulu-Natal claim their last minute no-show at Richards Bay port during Monday’s national shutdown was due to assaults and intimidation by law enforcement.
The party's supporters were expected to march to the port as part of their nationwide protest against load-shedding and their call for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
However, it was business as usual in the port albeit with a heavy security presence at all entrances. Workers were seen coming and leaving after their shifts with no sign of any EFF members.
EFF chairperson in the King Cetshwayo region Sibusiso Mthiyane said going to the port was the plan but this was thwarted by police and private security.
“The plan was for our starting point to be at Alton Road, and from there we were to march to the Transnet port because what we are fighting for is for the government to stop taking our coal to the western countries.
“We suffer from load-shedding daily yet the coal that should be used to generate our electricity is exported to other countries,” Mthiyane said.
Image: Nqubeko Mbhele
Mthiyane alleged that their members were shot at in the early hours of the morning at Nseleni, with at least two of their members sustaining injuries.
“We had two such incidents in Nseleni this morning: between 2.30 and 3am. We were shot at by the police. Fortunately no one was injured. A few hours later we were shot at by members of a private security firm while we were picketing near the Nseleni clinic. They said we were not allowed to gather there,” he said.
No EFF members were visible in Richards Bay CBD until around 2pm when a group of their members were dispersed at the Boardwalk mall.
Shortly after, at least 30 more EFF members gathered at the back of that mall, under yet another heavy police presence.
Mthiyane and regional secretary Sabelo Khubisa joined the protesters and marched to the Richards Bay police station to voice their grievances.
Khubisa said they came to the police station because their members had been denied access to the mall.
National shutdown protest takes off in East London
Another issue they raised was alleged assault.
Yaya Mnikwa, EFFSC provincial spokesperson, said they asked police leadership to withdraw non-SAPS members from their contingent.
“Our concern is that CPF and private security are not trained to deal with mass protests. So we told police leadership that they must not just allow security companies and CPF to go to our people, we only want to see SAPS on the picket line,” said Mnikwa.
“These police and private security were instructed by businesses who thought we were going to loot ... Nothing was looted but we found ourselves being stopped from going to the mall,” said Mthiyane.
Ayanda Mantshongo, Transnet National Ports Authority’s executive manager of corporate affairs confirmed that all ports had been operating normally throughout the day with “contingency plans” in place.
“TNPA invoked contingency plans to address potential risks to operations at its eight commercial ports. There is no significant impact at the ports from a shipping perspective,” he said.
“The ports remain open for business. The situation is being continuously assessed and the contingency plans will be adjusted accordingly where required.”
LISTEN | EFF 'proud of the youth' participating in national shutdown
He said they resolved that the station commander would set a meeting with all stakeholders, including the CPF, where they would address all their concerns and find a middle ground.
Umhlathuze municipality spokesperson Bongani Gina said they had not received any reports of injuries or clashes between protesters and police or private security.
He said protesters' rights were not infringed but the municipality made sure the law was upheld. He said they had complied with a national court order barring the EFF from destroying any property.
“The mayor would like to thank everyone involved for making sure that everything was peaceful,” he said.
* Police have been approached for comment on the allegations. No comment was received by the time of publication. This article will be updated when it is received.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos