* This story has been updated since its first publication to reflect that the nine-year-old has died.
Five people including nine-year-old girl killed in two Durban shootings
Image: 123RF/ Fernando Gregory Milan
Five people, inluding a nine-year-old girl, were killed in two shooting incidents in Durban on Tuesday afternoon.
In the first incident, two people were shot dead at Carters Avenue in the Berea area.
Emer-G-Med and ALS paramedics responded to the scene and found two men with multiple gunshot wounds.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said one person was declared dead on the arrival of the paramedics, while the other was in a critical condition.
Advanced life support resuscitation efforts were attempted but the man succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead on the scene.
“The facts surrounding the incident are unclear and will form the subject of a South African Police Service investigation,” he said.
In another incident about three hours later, Emer-G-Med paramedics, together with Netcare 911, responded to a shooting incident on Peters Road in Springfield Park.
Van Reenen said when they arrived on the scene, a Volkswagen Amarok was found to have been sprayed with “high-calibre bullets”.
Two occupants in the front of the vehicle, an adult male and female, were declared dead on arrival of paramedics.
“A teenage female who was seated in the back of the vehicle was found in a critical condition.
“Advanced life support intervention was needed to stabilise her and due to her extensive injuries, she went into a state of cardiac arrest. CPR efforts were successful and she was rushed by ambulance under the care of an emergency care practitioner to a nearby hospital for further care,” he said.
She died later in hospital.
Van Reenen said facts surrounding the incident are unclear and will form the subject of a police investigation.
