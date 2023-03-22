Desperate pupil shaved head ‘in bid to end teachers’ advances’
Two staff members at EC high school face sexual harassment investigation
Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 22 March 2023
A high school pupil shaved her head bald to make herself unattractive to her male teachers who were making sexual advances towards her, but to no avail...
Desperate pupil shaved head ‘in bid to end teachers’ advances’
Two staff members at EC high school face sexual harassment investigation
A high school pupil shaved her head bald to make herself unattractive to her male teachers who were making sexual advances towards her, but to no avail...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos