EFF member and advocate Dali Mpofu has sparked debate online after posing several questions to white South Africans, including if they hated EFF leader Julius Malema more than load-shedding.
At the height of discussions on the party's national shutdown, Mpofu got tongues wagging.
“Dear white fellow South Africans, think very carefully about these questions; is a safe future for you and your children guaranteed when other people are hungry, desperate and landless?” he asked.
“Do you really hate Malema/EFF more than load-shedding?”
According to Mpofu, the EFF's “national shutdown” was a success.
“The sole purpose of any protest action, even by one person on a street corner, is to bring whatever issue to the attention of the highest number of people and hopefully the entire population. That's how success is measured. So did anyone in SA not engage with the message of EFF?”
‘Do white people hate Malema and EFF more than load-shedding?’ asks Dali Mpofu
Reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
EFF member and advocate Dali Mpofu has sparked debate online after posing several questions to white South Africans, including if they hated EFF leader Julius Malema more than load-shedding.
At the height of discussions on the party's national shutdown, Mpofu got tongues wagging.
“Dear white fellow South Africans, think very carefully about these questions; is a safe future for you and your children guaranteed when other people are hungry, desperate and landless?” he asked.
“Do you really hate Malema/EFF more than load-shedding?”
According to Mpofu, the EFF's “national shutdown” was a success.
“The sole purpose of any protest action, even by one person on a street corner, is to bring whatever issue to the attention of the highest number of people and hopefully the entire population. That's how success is measured. So did anyone in SA not engage with the message of EFF?”
The EFF claimed victory, saying activists came out in their numbers to register their dissatisfaction with the “incompetent government of [President] Cyril Ramaphosa, in the face of intimidation and violence by police and military personnel”.
The party said the success of the shutdown proved that citizens were sick and tired of load-shedding, corruption, unemployment, crime and gender-based violence.
“It is because of the national shutdown that South Africa has moved from stage 4 to stage 1 [load-shedding] over the past four days, and was even suspended yesterday,” it said.
The party alleged the economy came to a standstill because the country was “tired of Ramaphosa’s lies”.
“He and the ANC said it is business as usual, yet businesses are closed, meaning workers and the people of South Africa refused to listen to the lies.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos