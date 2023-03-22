Lesufi in Europe to 'study' hi-tech street lights that might fight crime in Gauteng

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has cleared the air on his visit to Europe, saying it is to “search for the best technology to serve our citizens better”.

The premier is in Finland studying hi-tech street lights with car-recognition closed-circuit television (CCTV), drone docking station, air quality control and monitoring road conditions remotely, among other things

He shared a video online, saying “the future is here”.

“Say goodbye to the old light poles and meet the future,” said Lesufi. “A 5G new street light pole with high tech CCTVs, drone docking station, air quality control, loudspeakers for emergency evacuation, e-panic button and electric car charging station. The future is here, touch it.”