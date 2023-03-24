×

News

Controversial ADM councillor Nyatela resigns

Former mayoral committee member leaves after months of infighting over hiring of former municipal manager

24 March 2023

Former Amathole District Municipality mayoral committee member for engineering and infrastructure services Nomfesane Nyatela has finally resigned as a councillor in the municipality...

