News

Eastern Cape biokineticist reported kidnapped for ransom is found unharmed

24 March 2023
Khanyisile Ngcobo
Reporter
Riana Pretorius, 26, has been found.
Image: Supplied to The Herald

An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice last week Thursday has been found unharmed, police confirmed on Friday.

Riana Pretorius was reportedly abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, in Nelson Mandela Bay, when she arrived for work in the morning. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.

Since then a frantic search ensued to find her, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family.

Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed.

"The only thing I can confirm to you is that she is safe and sound. I don't have finer details at the moment," she said.

Mgolodela told TimesLIVE more details would be shared at a later stage.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

