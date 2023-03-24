Eastern Cape biokineticist reported kidnapped for ransom is found unharmed
An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice last week Thursday has been found unharmed, police confirmed on Friday.
Riana Pretorius was reportedly abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, in Nelson Mandela Bay, when she arrived for work in the morning. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.
Since then a frantic search ensued to find her, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family.
Hawks Eastern Cape spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela confirmed to TimesLIVE that Pretorius was found unharmed.
"The only thing I can confirm to you is that she is safe and sound. I don't have finer details at the moment," she said.
Mgolodela told TimesLIVE more details would be shared at a later stage.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE