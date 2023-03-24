Eastern Cape biokineticist reported kidnapped for ransom is found unharmed

An Eastern Cape biokineticist who was allegedly kidnapped outside a medical practice last week Thursday has been found unharmed, police confirmed on Friday.

Riana Pretorius was reportedly abducted outside a Newton Park medical practice in Pickering Street, in Nelson Mandela Bay, when she arrived for work in the morning. She was allegedly forced into a white Toyota Corolla by armed men.

Since then a frantic search ensued to find her, with reports emerging that a ransom demand was made to her family.