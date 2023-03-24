×

News

Immortalised ‘Arch’ unveiled in Cape Town

By timeslive - 24 March 2023
The life-size bronze statue of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu being unveiled in Cape Town.
Image: RUVAN BOSHOFF

A life-size bronze statue of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was unveiled in Cape Town on Thursday.

It has been included in a “monumental procession” entitled the Long March to Freedom, made up of 100 life-size bronzes depicting iconic local and international leaders and activists.

Housed at Century City, the exhibit is billed as “the world’s greatest exhibition in bronze”  and tells the 350-year story of South Africa’s journey to democracy. It is owned by the National Heritage Project under the leadership of NHP CEO Dali Tambo, and sponsored by retailer Woolworths.

Also included in the exhibit are Nelson Mandela, Beyers Naudé, Mahatma Gandhi, Albert Luthuli and Oliver Tambo.

“It had always been planned to include Desmond Tutu in a place of high honour as soon after his sad passing as possible,” said Tambo in a statement prepared to mark Thursday’s unveiling ceremony.

TimesLIVE

