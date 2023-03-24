LISTEN | Chief justice Raymond Zondo to get honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

Chief justice Judge Raymond Zondo will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree by Rhodes University next week.
Zondo chaired the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and released its five-part report and recommendations last year.
Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela said Zondo’s role in the inquiry stands out as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage and selfless service to the country, saying the nation owes Zondo an inestimable debt of gratitude.
Chief justice Judge Raymond Zondo will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree by Rhodes University next week.
Zondo chaired the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and released its five-part report and recommendations last year.
Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela said Zondo’s role in the inquiry stands out as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage and selfless service to the country, saying the nation owes Zondo an inestimable debt of gratitude.
Zondo said he felt honoured. “To have Rhodes University award me the degree of LLD (honoris causa) in recognition of what it believes is ‘my distinguished career’ and ‘outstanding service to the public and society’ is a great privilege.
“Rhodes University is a university of great standing, and I regard it as an honour that it has decided to confer such a degree on me,” he said.
Zondo was appointed appointed chief justice last year. He will conferred on Wednesday next week on the first day of Rhodes's 2023 graduation ceremonies.
