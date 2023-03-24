×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

LISTEN | Chief justice Raymond Zondo to get honorary doctorate from Rhodes University

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 24 March 2023
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is being honoured by Rhodes University. File photo.
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is being honoured by Rhodes University. File photo.
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA/ BUSINESS DAY

Chief justice Judge Raymond Zondo will be conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree by Rhodes University next week.

Zondo chaired the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and released its five-part report and recommendations last year.

Rhodes vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela said Zondo’s role in the inquiry stands out as a monument to exemplary leadership, courage and selfless service to the country, saying the nation owes Zondo an inestimable debt of gratitude.

Listen to the institution:

Zondo said he felt honoured. “To have Rhodes University award me the degree of LLD (honoris causa) in recognition of what it believes is ‘my distinguished career’ and ‘outstanding service to the public and society’ is a great privilege.

“Rhodes University is a university of great standing, and I regard it as an honour that it has decided to confer such a degree on me,” he said.

Zondo was appointed appointed chief justice last year. He will conferred on Wednesday next week on the first day of Rhodes's 2023 graduation ceremonies.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected