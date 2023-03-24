Load-shedding to remain at stage 2 until Saturday, thereafter dropping to stage 1

Load-shedding will remain at stage 2 until 5am on Saturday, thereafter dropping to stage 1.
Eskom has announced that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Saturday until 5am on Sunday when it will be suspended.
“On Sunday, stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 4pm on Monday,” said Eskom.
The power utility’s breakdowns are currently at 14,489MW of generating capacity while 6,190MW of capacity is out of service for planned maintenance.
“During the last 24 hours three generation units were returned to service at Hendrina, Majuba and Tutuka power stations. In the same period a generating unit at Arnot, Camden, Kriel and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.
Eskom said the delays in returning units to service at Duvha and Medupi power stations were continuing.
“We thank all South Africans for continuing to use electricity sparingly to help alleviate the pressure on the power system,” it said.
The power utility said it will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur.
