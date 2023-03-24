WSU student in critical condition after shooting
Armed robbers who targeted off-campus residence still at large
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 24 March 2023
A Walter Sisulu University student is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot and seriously injured in privately owned student accommodation in Southernwood, East London, after a robbery on Wednesday evening. ..
WSU student in critical condition after shooting
Armed robbers who targeted off-campus residence still at large
A Walter Sisulu University student is in critical condition in hospital after he was shot and seriously injured in privately owned student accommodation in Southernwood, East London, after a robbery on Wednesday evening. ..
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos