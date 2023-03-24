“'I am going to arrest Malema', it’s a lie. 'My entire family is dead', it’s a lie. '[bombing at my house]', it’s a lie. So what must we do?” asked Malema.
Dlamini said: “Just after 4am I received calls from the entire neighbourhood saying there were bombs and gunshots going off. ‘We think it is at your house’. I received calls from people inside my house saying ‘We don’t know what to do. A bomb hit the roof and there was a second explosion in the yard.'”
Before the EFF's national shutdown protest, Dlamini threatened to “arrest” Malema if he “does not work within the boundaries of the law”.
“On March 20 those who are sane, I want you to go out and protect the malls and shops. Take formation as we always do in our townships and suburbs. We are not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy.”
TimesLIVE
‘You want to reduce us to Netflix? We don’t make movies’: Malema responds to ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s ‘bombing’ claims
Reporter
Image: PAPI MORAKE/ GALLO IMAGES
EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to Soweto Parliament leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini's claims his party was behind the alleged bombing of his house.
Dlamini claimed at least two petrol bombs were thrown at his home earlier this week, with one hitting the roof.
Speaking at a media briefing, Malema suggested the allegations were a “Netflix show storyline”.
“This thing that you are asking us about the house that was bombed and the house fell, you want to reduce us to Netflix now. We don’t make movies. We are engaged in real struggle ... we are not part of that mess,” he said.
Blasts at the Soweto home of Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini
“'I am going to arrest Malema', it’s a lie. 'My entire family is dead', it’s a lie. '[bombing at my house]', it’s a lie. So what must we do?” asked Malema.
Dlamini said: “Just after 4am I received calls from the entire neighbourhood saying there were bombs and gunshots going off. ‘We think it is at your house’. I received calls from people inside my house saying ‘We don’t know what to do. A bomb hit the roof and there was a second explosion in the yard.'”
Before the EFF's national shutdown protest, Dlamini threatened to “arrest” Malema if he “does not work within the boundaries of the law”.
“On March 20 those who are sane, I want you to go out and protect the malls and shops. Take formation as we always do in our townships and suburbs. We are not going to let these anarchists collapse our economy.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos