East Londoner hooked on crochet starts her own business
Catique offers unique hand-made clothing and toys for toddlers, with a special treat for cats and owners
Premium
By Madeleine Chaput - 25 March 2023
East Londoner Catherine Pols recently started a business incorporating her passions — all things crochet and cats...
East Londoner hooked on crochet starts her own business
Catique offers unique hand-made clothing and toys for toddlers, with a special treat for cats and owners
East Londoner Catherine Pols recently started a business incorporating her passions — all things crochet and cats...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos