Makhanda’s ‘Lost World’ reveals latest fossil treasure
Palaeontologist Dr Rob Gess and colleagues share findings on multiple new prehistoric species
Image: SUPPLIED
“It is as if you had a time-travelling glass-bottomed boat and could peer down at the ancient estuary bottom on a specific moment 360-million years ago. The fossils we find are like reversed colour black-and-white photos taken through the bottom of the boat ... a lost world, if you like.”
It’s a sense of sheer wonder that has kept palaeontologist Dr Rob Gess reaching through that window to Devonian life for the past 30 years.
Gess has described and named no fewer than 26 species from fossils he and collaborators have found in Devonian shale collected from the N2 cuttings.
Gess and Prof Per Ahlberg, of Uppsala University in Sweden, worked together to put together the pieces of the fossil mystery and they describe the new species in the paper published in the journal PLOS ONE and released on Wednesday.
The paper is titled “A high latitude Gondwanan species of the Late Devonian tristichopterid Hyneria (Osteichthyes: Sarcopterygii)”.
Outside Makhanda, at the intersection of the N2 and the Port Alfred road, a giant killer fish hunted our ancestor species about 360-million years ago.
The biggest prehistoric bony fish ever described from Southern Africa, about three metres long, was the terrifying top predator in the famous Waterloo Farm palaeolagoon just south of Makhanda.
Its food will have included examples of our distant ancestors, the aquatic Devonian tetrapods (four legged animals) Tutusius and Umzantsia.
The new fish Hyneria udlezinye belongs to an extinct group of lobe-finned fish called the Tristichopterids.
Image: SUPPLIED
This group were the fish-like fish most closely related to tetrapods and are often used as examples of the pre-tetrapod ancestral form, the scientists explain in a media release from GENUS, University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, to which Gess is affiliated.
The description of Hyneria udlezinye is based on a number of specimens assembled over 30 years by Gess, excavating the fossil-rich shale from Waterloo Farm.
International lobe-finned fish expert Ahlberg teamed up with Gess to painstakingly fit their images together like a giant jigsaw puzzle.
He visited SA to work with Gess on the collection, housed in the Albany Museum in Makhanda.
The pair completed their work together back in Per Ahlberg’s lab in Uppsala, Sweden.
Though the fossils that tell us of life at the time are now part of the rocks making up the hills south of Makhanda, they were formed from remains of animals and plants that originally settled into the still mud of a swollen river mouth, which was open to the sea.
At the time Africa did not exist as a separate continent, but was an inseparable part of a southern megacontinent, Gondwana.
The current Eastern Cape was on the southern edge of Gondwana during the Late Devonian, well within the Devonian Antarctic Circle.
Gess still gets excited when he discovers things that nobody has ever seen before.
“It is not just a series of intriguing new organisms, but the discovery and recreation of an entire ancient living landscape. A lost world, if you like.
“Waterloo Farm provides the world’s only comprehensive window into a polar ecosystem from the Late Devonian — a really critical time in the history of life.
“The ability to look into the past presented by each fossil is very exciting,” Gess says.
“When I split open some shale and there is, for example, a fish bone lying beside a delicately draped piece of seaweed and maybe an ancient little clam shell, they are lying exactly as they were lying together, arranged by a gentle current, 360-million years ago (before being buried under another layer of mud).
“At times the surface of the mud carries the sinuous pattern of lines left by a passing fishes fins brushing the bottom.
“It is incredible that they are still visible today ... it really is, in a way, extremely magical.”
Why Hyneria is important
Makhanda’s Hyneria represents an important missing piece of the evolutionary puzzle of the Tristichopterid family.
Late in the Devonian, one branch of the Tristichopterid family developed into a cluster of giant forms.
It is thought that these giant Tristichopterids arose in Gondwana before migrating to Euramerica, as all but one genus of giant Tristichopterid was formally known from Gondwana, including some that are also found in Euramerica.
“Until recently there was one mysterious exception, Hyneria lindae, from North America.
“The discovery of a closely related species Hyneria udlezinye from southern Gondwana strongly supports the idea that these giants all originated in Gondwana.”
