ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said with the current audit, they will be reaching a rather incredible milestone this year.
“I wish to take this opportunity to specifically congratulate South Africa for its strong commitment to the USOAP programme and to ICAO compliance. More generally, to reiterate ICAO’s untiring willingness to engage with its member states as we work together now towards the global safety target of zero fatalities by the year 2030,” he said.
South Africa was last audited in 2017 when the state achieved an effective implementation (EI) rating of 87.39% against the current global average of 67.50% EI. This means its EI level is significantly higher than the world average.
“This audit comes hot at the heels of the US safety audit which saw South Africa retaining its category-1 status from the Federal Aviation Administration of the US, which found that South Africa complies with ICAO standards for civil aviation safety oversight,” said the the SACAA.
SA aviation undergoes safety audit by a UN body to test efficiency of oversight responsibility of the SACAA
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is conducting a 12-day universal safety oversight audit programme (USOAP) of South Africa’s civil aviation safety system and oversight capabilities.
The audit concludes on April 3.
According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the audit will put the efficiency of the oversight responsibility of the SACAA on the industry to the test.
The ICAO will also conduct physical visits to selected industry operators to assess the efficiency with which the SACAA discharges its obligations.
South Africa is a signatory to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as the (also known as Chicago Convention) and is obligated to comply with prescribed international civil aviation standards and recommended practices.
The director of civil aviation, Poppy Khoza, said the continuous scrutiny of South Africa’s civil aviation safety and security oversightt should give South Africans confidence that the SACAA would not be distracted from its commitment to keeping the skies safe.
“It is not by luck that the airline sector still boasts a zero fatal accident rate in scheduled operations. The current reduction of fatal accidents in the general aviation sector is also evidence that the regulator will stop at nothing in promoting and enforcing civil aviation regulations with our operators,” she said.
TimesLIVE
