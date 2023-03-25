×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SA aviation undergoes safety audit by a UN body to test efficiency of oversight responsibility of the SACAA

25 March 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
The South African Civil Aviation Authority says the consistent high ratings it receives for implementing international safety standards should give South Africans the confidence that its skies continue to be safe..
The South African Civil Aviation Authority says the consistent high ratings it receives for implementing international safety standards should give South Africans the confidence that its skies continue to be safe..
Image: 123rf.com/ Shih-Hao Liao

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is conducting a 12-day universal safety oversight audit programme (USOAP) of South Africa’s civil aviation safety system and oversight capabilities.

The audit concludes on April 3.

According to the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the audit will put the efficiency of the oversight responsibility of the SACAA on the industry to the test.

The ICAO will also conduct physical visits to selected industry operators to assess the efficiency with which the SACAA discharges its obligations.

South Africa is a signatory to the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation (also known as the (also known as Chicago Convention) and is obligated to comply with prescribed international civil aviation standards and recommended practices.

Civil Aviation Authority safety and security campaign takes flight

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) has reassured it will continue to sensitise passengers on security culture to ensure everyone remains ...
News
3 months ago

ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano said with the current audit, they will be reaching a rather incredible milestone this year.

“I wish to take this opportunity to specifically congratulate South Africa for its strong commitment to the USOAP programme and to ICAO compliance. More generally, to reiterate ICAO’s untiring willingness to engage with its member states as we work together now towards the global safety target of zero fatalities by the year 2030,” he said.

South Africa was last audited in 2017 when the state achieved an effective implementation (EI) rating of 87.39% against the current global average of 67.50% EI. This means its EI level is significantly higher than the world average.

“This audit comes hot at the heels of the US safety audit which saw South Africa retaining its category-1 status from the Federal Aviation Administration of the US, which found that South Africa complies with ICAO standards for civil aviation safety oversight,” said the the SACAA.

Catching a plane? Then keep your jokes to yourself or you could spend the holidays in jail

Jokes such as 'I have a bomb' or those about hijacking a plane may land you a fine or, worse, imprisonment, says the Civil Aviation Authority.
News
3 months ago

The director of civil aviation, Poppy Khoza, said the continuous scrutiny of South Africa’s civil aviation safety and security oversightt should give South Africans confidence that the SACAA would not be distracted from its commitment to keeping the skies safe.

“It is not by luck that the airline sector still boasts a zero fatal accident rate in scheduled operations. The current reduction of fatal accidents in the general aviation sector is also evidence that the regulator will stop at nothing in promoting and enforcing civil aviation regulations with our operators,” she said.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected