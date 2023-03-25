×

WATCH: Unpacking Nehawu’s healthcare workers strike

Business Day TV spoke to Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day

By Business Day TV - 25 March 2023
Nehawu members working at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Gauteng during protests. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The nurses’ strike may be over but the implications for the fiscus and service delivery will echo for years.

The union says the reasons for the strike included the implementation of austerity measures, collapsed wage negotiations and the employer’s “aggressive attack on collective bargaining”.

Business Day TV looked further into this with Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day.

