WATCH: Unpacking Nehawu’s healthcare workers strike

The nurses’ strike may be over but the implications for the fiscus and service delivery will echo for years.
The union says the reasons for the strike included the implementation of austerity measures, collapsed wage negotiations and the employer’s “aggressive attack on collective bargaining”.
Business Day TV looked further into this with Luyolo Mkentane, Politics & Labour Writer for Business Day.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
