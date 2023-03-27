Church seeks way to reconcile previously shunned African practices with Western beliefs
Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 27 March 2023
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) has launched a discussion document in a bid to protect their members, who are amathwasa (sangoma initiates) and traditional healers, from being discriminated against within the church ranks...
Church seeks way to reconcile previously shunned African practices with Western beliefs
The Methodist Church of Southern Africa (MCSA) has launched a discussion document in a bid to protect their members, who are amathwasa (sangoma initiates) and traditional healers, from being discriminated against within the church ranks...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos