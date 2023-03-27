×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ex-mayor Pakati leaves BCM proud of what he achieved

Princess Faku officially elected to top position in special council meeting

Premium
By Aphiwe Deklerk - 27 March 2023

Outgoing Buffalo City Metro mayor Xola Pakati says he is not leaving the metro with his tail between his legs. The city elected a new mayor on Thursday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected