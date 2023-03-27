A homeless man was shot dead near the White River police station on Saturday after he reportedly asked for pizza from his attacker.
A 39-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder.
Police heard a gunshot around 7pm near the police station. They found a group of people on the road and a lifeless body of a man estimated to be in is late 40s.
“The victim allegedly asked for a pizza from the suspect who refused to give him. The victim assaulted the suspect with a chain. It is further alleged that the suspect drew his firearm and shot him,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said.
The suspect’s firearm was confiscated. He was expected to appear in White River magistrate’s court on Monday.
Homeless man begging for pizza shot dead in White River
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
