The DA has said it is concerned that of the 191 cases of sexual misconduct reported to the South African Council of Educators (Sace) in the 2021/22 period , only 23 disciplinary proceedings were instituted and only four educators were struck off the roll.
The party said the number of cases of sexual misconduct reported to the Sace had risen dramatically from 92 in 2019/20 and 169 in 2020/21.
Basic education minister Angie Motshekga revealed these figures in an answer to a written parliamentary question by the DA.
“Given the 199 school days last year, that’s almost one case of sexual misconduct a day reported to Sace,” the party’s shadow deputy basic education minister Desiree van der Walt said.
The DA said the 2022 crime statistics indicated 294 rapes were reported to have occurred on the premises of educational institutions, including schools, universities, college, and day care facilities.
“The DA finds it very concerning that Sace only instituted 23 disciplinary proceedings last year — a mere 12% of the reported cases of sexual misconduct. Of these, 19 educators were found guilty of sexual misconduct, yet only four were struck off the roll indefinitely.”
More reported sexual misconduct cases in schools, but few dismissals
Image: 123RF/ Artit Oubkaew
She said Sace indicated that some cases were closed due to lack of evidence to substantiate the allegations, deliberate unavailability of complainants to assist with the investigation or disciplinary proceedings, and witnesses refusing to co-operate with the council.
“The complainants’ reluctance to co-operate with Sace in investigating and disciplining their alleged abusers indicates a perceived bias against the victims of abuse.
“Sace must take responsibility for this perception and ensure that disciplinary hearings are environments where alleged victims and witnesses feel safe, are protected from further trauma, and where evidence and testimony from both parties are examined in an objective and sensitive manner,” she said.
Van der Walt said in a country where sexual crimes were ever on the rise, schools must be safe havens where pupils, educators and staff should only have to focus on quality education.
“In holding abusers to account, Sace plays a crucial role in creating a safe environment. The council must ensure that victims of sexual abuse are protected when reporting these crimes and that guilty abusers suffer the consequences for their heinous actions.
