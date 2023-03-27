×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News Editors Choice

'No update on AKA matter': KZN police dismiss report of arrests

27 March 2023
Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
AKA, 35, was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban last month.
AKA, 35, was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban last month.
Image: Instagram/ AKA

KwaZulu-Natal police say there is no update as yet in the investigation into the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda was responding to a report that three suspects were arrested for the rapper's death on Sunday. 

AKA was gunned down outside a popular restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road last month. The shooting also resulted in the death of his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Police minister Bheki Cele told a ministerial imbizo in mid-March that police were making significant progress. He said an update received from his KwaZulu-Natal team advised data from cellphones collected was being used to “patch and knit things together”.

His spokesperson Lirandzu Themba told TimesLIVE on Monday: “Any comment of breakthrough on the case will be done by KZN SAPS.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected