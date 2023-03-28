×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Chilling kidnapping cases on rise in EC

Son of prominent Nqanqarhu family, EL shop keeper’s brother and associates all released after separate ordeals

Premium
By Sikho Ntshobane Aphiwe Deklerk and Sithandiwe Velaphi - 28 March 2023

Chilling accounts of kidnapping, one involving the former head boy of Kingswood College in Makhanda, have emerged after the weekend...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

New minister of tourism says Tottenham Hotspurs sponsorship deal is unlawful
Malema says electricity was kept on to limit protest, Putin will be protected