East London businessman aims to launch bank ‘owned by poor black people’
Black Bank chair says he and supporters are raising funds to register community co-operative institution
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 28 March 2023
An East London businessman is on a mission to revolutionise SA banking by launching a “black-owned” national co-operative bank...
East London businessman aims to launch bank ‘owned by poor black people’
Black Bank chair says he and supporters are raising funds to register community co-operative institution
An East London businessman is on a mission to revolutionise SA banking by launching a “black-owned” national co-operative bank...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos