Port St Johns residents still picking up the pieces after devastating flood
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 28 March 2023
With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to arrive in flood-stricken Port St Johns on Tuesday afternoon, residents of the coastal town are still trying their best to salvage whatever is left of their lives...
Port St Johns residents still picking up the pieces after devastating flood
With President Cyril Ramaphosa expected to arrive in flood-stricken Port St Johns on Tuesday afternoon, residents of the coastal town are still trying their best to salvage whatever is left of their lives...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos