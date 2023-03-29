Cosatu calls on government to cut ties with G4S after Thabo Bester’s escape

Cosatu has called on government to name and shame those who lobbied for the privatisation of prisons after Thabo Bester’s escape.
Bester, also known as the “Facebook rapist”, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after it was believed he had committed suicide by setting himself alight in his cell.
The maximum security prison is managed by private security company G4S.
“The government must explain how this happened and [how it] will be prevented from recurring. It must also account for whose body was found in Bester’s cell. Bester needs to be found and returned to the cell where he belongs.
“Whistle-blowers who testified against his crimes in court need to be protected by the SAPS Witness Protection,” said Cosatu.
The trade union federation called on the correctional services department to revisit its decision to privatise prisons.
It said it was an embarrassing scandal that private companies continue to be given huge amounts of taxpayers' money to profit from a responsibility that belongs to the state.
“These private prisons generate revenue by exploiting workers in some of the most unethical conditions, and with their focus only on profits, the needs of prisoners and workers are habitually overlooked and underfunded.
“Correctional services remain a matter of national security and should be treated as such. The government must honour its previous commitment to insourcing security functions. This will save the state’s badly needed resources being lost to profiteering and ensure those in authority can be held accountable by the public through parliament.”
