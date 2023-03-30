Hlengwa said the committee believed it was important for it to engage with De Ruyter on these issues he spoke about in line with its constitutional mandate of holding Eskom accountable on matters related to the financial administration of the power utility, including the procurement of goods and services.
This is a developing story
Andre de Ruyter agrees to answer MPs' questions on Eskom graft
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has agreed to appear before parliament's public accounts watchdog, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), to elaborate on the allegations of criminal conduct and corruption at Eskom.
Scopa chair Mkhuleko Hlengwa announced on Thursday that after inviting De Ruyter on March 17, the committee has received a response from his lawyers acceding to the committee’s request.
“In his response, Mr De Ruyter indicated that he will present a written submission to the committee on the issues he has raised, and is agreeable to appearing before it at a date to be determined by the committee,” he said.
Hlengwa said the committee believed it was important for it to engage with De Ruyter on these issues he spoke about in line with its constitutional mandate of holding Eskom accountable on matters related to the financial administration of the power utility, including the procurement of goods and services.
ANC MP Bheki Hadebe had requested the committee to urgently invite De Ruyter to provide more information regarding the allegations he made in the eNCA interview that aired on February 23.
After tabling Hadebe’s letter, Scopa resolved to invite De Ruyter to engage with it on the allegations regarding corruption, theft, maladministration, sabotage, lack of consequence management, cartels and other financial irregularities at Eskom.
