Eskom working on shielding hospitals from load-shedding, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the National Council of Provinces that the government is working on exempting critical infrastructure, especially hospitals, from rolling blackouts.

“As many as 77 hospitals have been exempted to date. Eskom has identified a further 46 hospitals which can be excluded from load-shedding with additional infrastructure,” Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

He said the government’s primary focus was reducing the severity and frequency of load-shedding through interventions coordinated by the National Energy Crisis Committee (NECOM).

Earlier this month Ramaphosa made changes to his cabinet, announcing Kgosientso Ramokgopa as the electricity minister, who has been tasked with focusing solely on ending load-shedding.

“Work is under way to ensure that critical facilities are excluded from load-shedding where the network configuration allows for this and where it is feasible to do so without increasing the risk of higher stages of load-shedding,” Ramaphosa said.

Other critical infrastructure includes commuter rail, bulk water systems and facilities essential to the production of energy.

“Many of our public health facilities, including hospitals and community health centres, have back-up power supply systems, which include generators. This will reduce disruptions to service provision.”