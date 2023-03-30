Mthatha businessman’s bail application nearing conclusion
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 30 March 2023
The bail application of Mthatha businessman Siphiwo Mngxali, 51, who faces two counts of attempted murder, theft and breach of a protection order taken out by his estranged wife, medical doctor Yolisa Siphambo-Mngxali, is drawing to an end...
Mthatha businessman’s bail application nearing conclusion
The bail application of Mthatha businessman Siphiwo Mngxali, 51, who faces two counts of attempted murder, theft and breach of a protection order taken out by his estranged wife, medical doctor Yolisa Siphambo-Mngxali, is drawing to an end...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos