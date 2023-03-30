×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

R1.42bn budgeted to improve healthcare centres across EC

Premium
By Sithandiwe Velaphi - 30 March 2023

The Eastern Cape department of health has allocated R1.42bn to renovate and refurbish 110 healthcare centres across the province in the 2023/2024 financial year, which begins next week...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...
Thabo Bester's shocking 2011 interview: 'I am responsible for her death, but I ...