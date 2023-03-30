Situated in an enclosed complex, it has a double garage, two spacious bathrooms and a large rooftop garden with an entertainment area.
The money that funded the property was meant for the rollout of a public campaign on safe circumcision.
“On May 18 2017, Zibsimode NPC applied for grant funding for the rollout of a public campaign and culturally sensitive medical intervention projects aimed at achieving traditional circumcision practice. According to the application, the applicant is Mulala Tlhabyane in his capacity as chairperson of Zibsimode,” said the Special Investigating Unit.
The NLC’s adjustment committee approved the application within a week and granted funding of R20.2m. The NLC paid R16.2m into an account that previously had a credit of R500.
Tlhabyane transferred R3m of the grant funding to a law firm instructed by the construction company for the agreement, the unit found.
Terry Pheto's house sold for R3.9m after flop auction
The Bryanston, Johannesburg, house of actress Moitheri “Terry” Pheto that went under the hammer early this month has been sold.
The three-storey, triple-bedroom house initially did not attract buyers despite 22 participants logging in for the online auction.
According to Graham Renfrew, auctioneer at Asset Auctions, the property was sold for R3.9m. Its municipal valuation is R5.2m.
“We had seven offers on the property with more than 100 people interested.”
The house was allegedly built with funds siphoned from the National Lotteries Commission (NLC). This was announced late last year after a preservation order was granted by the high court.
