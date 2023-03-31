×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Big brother cameras taking fight to criminals

BCM installs surveillance systems, monitored by security companies, at intersections to protect crucial infrastructure

Premium
By Anelisa Gusha and Sithandiwe Velaphi - 31 March 2023

Buffalo City Metro has ramped up its efforts to fight back against the scourge of cable theft and vandalism of its assets by hiring armed guards and installing security cameras at key intersections...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

“Bester incident has been a huge public embarrassment for the government,” says ...
'We want to build a capital city that works': New Tshwane mayor's plans for the ...