News

BREAKING | Four family members killed by axe-wielding attacker

By Sikho Ntshobane - 31 March 2023
In yet another shocking Eastern Cape mass killing, four family members, aged between five and 69, were killed with an axe in a Lusikisiki village on Thursday evening.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said a 24-year-old family member had been arrested on murder charges after the incident.

He said the incident took place at France village about 7pm.

The deceased have been identified as Nomantombi Nobanda, 69, Thembinkosi Nobanda, 42, Nomhayaya Phatekile, 38 and Olwande Phatekile, 5.

“Initial investigation revealed the 24-year-old suspect was in his room while other family members were sitting in the other room within the same homestead, when he went to their room and started attacking them with an axe. They died on the scene,” Kinana said. 

