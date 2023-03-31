Engage with the Daily Dispatch on the go: Arena launches exciting news apps

Arena Holdings, the publisher of Sowetan, Daily Dispatch and The Herald, has expanded its “my” family of apps focused on providing hyperlocal content and fostering community engagement to include mySowetan, myDaily Dispatch and myHerald.

Available on Android and iOS devices, these new apps put your favourite local newspapers in the palm of your hand, making it easier for you to stay up to date with the latest news and events in your area. You can access the full range of content from each publication, including news, sports, entertainment, business, lifestyle and more.

The mySowetan app brings you the latest news from Joburg, SA’s economic and cultural hub. The myHerald app gives you access to news and updates from Gqeberha, while myDaily Dispatch will keep you informed on what's happening in East London and the surrounding areas.