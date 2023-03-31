×

News

SA at a dangerous crossroads, Rhodes vice-chancellor warns

Mabizela urges graduates to use their skills to defend country’s constitutional democracy in face of unprecedented attack

Premium
By Adrienne Carlisle - 31 March 2023

SA is on a perilous and ruinous path with some leadership figures of questionable moral and ethical character, Rhodes University vice-chancellor Prof Sizwe Mabizela has warned...

