Mpumalanga police captain nabbed with 22kg of dagga

A police captain will appear in a Mpumalanga court on Monday after he was busted with about 22kg of dagga worth R33,720.

According to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, the man was arrested on Friday in Sabie after security guards patrolling the area became suspicious after seeing a police vehicle parked in the bushes.

“They then went to check what was happening. To their surprise, the guards reportedly saw two males, one being a SAPS captain, though not wearing uniform at the time, while the other one was wearing SAPS boiler suit.