Mpumalanga police captain nabbed with 22kg of dagga
A police captain will appear in a Mpumalanga court on Monday after he was busted with about 22kg of dagga worth R33,720.
According to police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala, the man was arrested on Friday in Sabie after security guards patrolling the area became suspicious after seeing a police vehicle parked in the bushes.
“They then went to check what was happening. To their surprise, the guards reportedly saw two males, one being a SAPS captain, though not wearing uniform at the time, while the other one was wearing SAPS boiler suit.
“The captain was the driver of the said vehicle. It is further alleged that the two were allegedly in possession of some bags which were wrapped with sellotape. It is said that they were busy putting the luggage into some black refuse bags. The man wearing boiler suit reportedly ran away upon noticing the guards, leaving behind the driver who is said to have also tried to escape with the police bakkie but the security officers used their bakkie to block him.”
The bags were then checked and that was when it was discovered that the contained dagga weighing 22,48kg and with an estimated street value of about R 33 720.
Mohlala said that the officer apparently tried to bribe the guards, promising them one bag of dagga but they refused.
“The officer was then apprehended and the police in Sabie were notified about the shameful incident. The member was charged for dealing in dagga, use of motor (state) vehicle without the owner's consent, attempting to defeat the ends of justice and corruption.
“More charges could be added against the suspect as the investigation continues. Police are still in pursuit of the suspect who reportedly fled.”
The officer suspect is expected to appear in the Sabie magistrate's court.
TimesLIVE