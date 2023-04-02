Since the start of her posts in 2017, Dr Nandipha's lifestyle seems lavish and happy.
Her life looks like a fairy-tale, with expensive holidays in Venice, Italy and resorts along South Africa’s coastline, where she is pictured in fashionable outfits, always accompanied with a motivational post.
Dr Nandipha also reflects on her younger self — a cute young girl in school who was a ballerina.
“Dear Old Nandipha, this week I digitally detoxed and revisited my childhood self. Behind every woman is a little girl with dreams, and in front of her is a woman with a purpose. All those dreams you carried in your heart, in your spirit, you breathed life into them.
“I am so proud of the woman you are. You walked in faith and acted upon every idea and dream,” she wrote in 2020.
WATCH | Dr Nandipha, from beauty boss to 'fugitive': Holidays, cars and celebrities
Social media posts give a glimpse into the glamorous life of Dr Nandipha Magudumana
Lead video journalist
Dr Nandipha Magudumana's online videos paint a picture of a loving mom and successful businesswoman.
She also has a taste for expensive cars.
In videos posted to her Facebook page, she can be seen buying a Range Rover with an estimated value of R4m in 2020, just two months after acquiring a Porsche Cayenne.
This was two years before Thabo Bester — her reported partner who is a convicted murderer and serial rapist — faked his own death, escaped from prison and reportedly moved in with her.
Videos and images showing the now notorious doctor posing with her new vehicles are proudly posted on her social media.
It is not known where the money came from to pay for the expensive cars but Dr Nandipha seemed to hustle hard.
She ran a “medical aesthetic practice” where she treated clients, including South Africa's Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi in 2019.
Tunzi even wrote the good doctor a letter thanking her for her kindness and good service after she cried while being injected.
No stranger to lavish events and women forums, Dr Nandipha is also pictured with South Africa's former president Thabo Mbeki at his 77th birthday, paying homage to his legacy.
Possibly due to her growing following on Instagram and Facebook, she began posting adverts for a Huawei watch and a Ring surveillance camera on her pages.
In one of these now quite ironic video posts, she says, “I too have been a victim of crime and upgrading our home security is extremely important to me."
Image: Facebook
Since the start of her posts in 2017, Dr Nandipha's lifestyle seems lavish and happy.
Her life looks like a fairy-tale, with expensive holidays in Venice, Italy and resorts along South Africa’s coastline, where she is pictured in fashionable outfits, always accompanied with a motivational post.
Dr Nandipha also reflects on her younger self — a cute young girl in school who was a ballerina.
“Dear Old Nandipha, this week I digitally detoxed and revisited my childhood self. Behind every woman is a little girl with dreams, and in front of her is a woman with a purpose. All those dreams you carried in your heart, in your spirit, you breathed life into them.
“I am so proud of the woman you are. You walked in faith and acted upon every idea and dream,” she wrote in 2020.
In stark contrast to this little girl, Dr Nandipha is now on the run, having swiftly moved out of her mansion in Hyde Park after it was revealed the Facebook Rapist Thabo Bester had escaped from prison after faking his own death in May 2022.
According to GroundUp, Bester was living under her roof and working for a sham construction company called Arum Properties under the alias “TK Nkwana".
“Bester was introduced to Arum Properties clients, most often by Magudumana herself ... And he signed legal documents using a driver’s licence and ID document with an ID number that does not exist on Home Affairs records, reported GroundUp.
Images of two people resembling Dr Nandipha and Bester were taken at a Woolworths in Sandton in 2022, two months after Bester's escape.
Image: Screengrab
Noticeably, throughout her social media feed, she posts about women’s rights, empowering women and standing up against gender-based violence. She even posted her sadness and a video of Uyinene Mrwetyana after her rape and murder by post office worker Luyanda Botha.
Yet if reports are true, Dr Nandipha is protecting and harbouring a known woman murderer and serial rapist.
Image: Screengrab
Lastly, Dr Nandipha posted a lot about her two young daughters. It is not apparent how their lives have been affected by the recent revelations and allegations against their mother.
Her medical practice has been dormant since last week when the news of Bester’s faked death and escape from Mangaung correctional services became national headlines. The doors to Optimum Medical Aesthetic Solutions at Green Park Corner in Morningside, Sandton remained shut and the lights were off.
There has been no update on the couple's whereabouts but in Dr Nandipha’s posts she cites overseas travel as being one of her biggest passions — along with roses, fitness and her children.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos