Two Iranian navy ships have docked in Cape Town, prompting concerns about the growing list of visitors from countries with questionable human rights records.
Transnet National Ports Authority on Monday confirmed the arrival late last week of the two ships, the IRIS Dena and IRIS Markan. IRIS is the acronym for the Islamic Republic of Iran Ship. The ships were scheduled to dock until Tuesday for “refuelling and replenishing supplies”, TNPA said.
Captain Yael Wearley, Port of Cape Town’s acting harbour master, said TNPA had complied with all standard shipping processes in accommodating the two vessels. “The notification of arrival received from the vessel agent was accompanied by a copy of diplomatic clearance approval by the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco),” TNPA said.
However, the visit has already prompted concern among maritime circles, notably from popular maritime website Africa Ports and Ships, which posted pictures of the ships in their latest newsletter. “It all begs the question as to what the ANC government can possibly get out of pushing out an invitation to yet another pariah state to come and visit South Africa,” the website said in an editorial attached to the pictures.
TNPA confirms all protocols observed
Keeping good company? Russia, China, now Iran navy ties up in SA
Senior reporter
Image: Africa Ports and Ships
Two Iranian navy ships have docked in Cape Town, prompting concerns about the growing list of visitors from countries with questionable human rights records.
Transnet National Ports Authority on Monday confirmed the arrival late last week of the two ships, the IRIS Dena and IRIS Markan. IRIS is the acronym for the Islamic Republic of Iran Ship. The ships were scheduled to dock until Tuesday for “refuelling and replenishing supplies”, TNPA said.
Captain Yael Wearley, Port of Cape Town’s acting harbour master, said TNPA had complied with all standard shipping processes in accommodating the two vessels. “The notification of arrival received from the vessel agent was accompanied by a copy of diplomatic clearance approval by the department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco),” TNPA said.
However, the visit has already prompted concern among maritime circles, notably from popular maritime website Africa Ports and Ships, which posted pictures of the ships in their latest newsletter. “It all begs the question as to what the ANC government can possibly get out of pushing out an invitation to yet another pariah state to come and visit South Africa,” the website said in an editorial attached to the pictures.
Image: Africa Ports and Ships
“Trade, yes, but at what price internationally? There is a very good reason Iran is a pariah state. The continuing attempts at destabilisation of Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Saudi Arabia, using the Sunni-Shia schism as their weapon. The attempt at production of a nuclear weapon, the oppression of its people, especially women, the terror tactics it carries out to international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the arrest of foreign nationals, on trumped up charges, for political leverage,” the website said.
The Iranian visit follows the arrival of Russian and Chinese warships in February for a military exercise with the South African navy. The military drill drew criticism from the White House and various civil society groups. “The United States has concerns about any country ... exercising with Russia as Russia wages a brutal war against Ukraine,” a White House spokesperson told the BBC in February.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos