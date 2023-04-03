Download the new myDaily Dispatch app and you could win your share of R50,000

At the touch of a button, Daily Dispatch readers can now have their newspaper delivered directly into the palm of their hands using a new mobile app called myDaily Dispatch.

Available for Android and iOS devices, the app give users access to hyperlocal news content on the go. It's also been designed to allow them to interact directly with the Daily Dispatch team, with one another, as well as with various movers and shakers.

Users can join different communities, focused on an array of interests and topics, giving them the opportunity to connect with like-minded people and share their thoughts about important issues affecting their city and country.

Designed with the idea of making the Daily Dispatch “appsolutely yours”, the content on the app is categorised into different channels, allowing users to tailor their experience.

The app has launched with three main channels:

My City — focused on service delivery in towns and cities in the Eastern Cape, as well as billing issues, potholes, various bylaw infractions and many other topics affecting residents;

My Ocean — provides surf updates, ocean news and is a platform for the Daily Dispatch's ground-breaking environmental reporting; and

Crime Alerts and Breaking News — so users can stay on top of important news and be informed should an accident or protest force a road closure near them.

“We are delighted to be able to offer our readers this exciting new product which we hope will enable us to connect with our community to an even greater degree,” says Daily Dispatch editor Cheri-Ann James.

“In this era of fake news, being able to keep our communities honestly informed is more important than ever. This app will allow us to do this.”