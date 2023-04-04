×

We've got news for you.

Register on DispatchLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Burnt bodies of suspected gang members found in Bhityi

Police condemn mob justice against men who allegedly terrorised area

Premium
By Lulamile Feni - 04 April 2023

Two men suspected of being members of a gang known as Oonontwayibonwa, believed to have terrorised communities around the crime-ridden Bhityi area, were killed in Sikhobeni village on Sunday...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Steenhuisen, Zille secure top spots at DA congress
Slide tackling hero explains how he stopped alleged thief