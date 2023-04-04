French feminist politician under fire for Playboy front cover

French junior social affairs minister Marlene Schiappa is facing criticism from her own party for posing in a white dress for the cover of Playboy, with French media reporting Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called Schiappa to express her displeasure.

The furore comes at a time of social unrest in the country as the government is facing a big backlash over pension reforms.

The Playboy cover will be accompanied by a 12-page interview in which Schiappa, who brought in legislation outlawing catcalling and street harassment, talks about women's and LGBT rights.