The department of mineral resources and energy has announced sizeable price cuts for diesel in April, with minor petrol price increases or decreases, depending on where you live.
At midnight, the wholesale prices of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel will drop by 74c/l in inland areas and 81c at the coast. Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel decreases by 75c inland and 82c at the coast.
The price changes differ in magisterial district zones due to the different transport increases implemented into fuel price structures, says the Central Energy Fund (CEF).
Petrol prices are a mixed bag, with a 1c/l decrease for 93 octane inland and 8c at the coast. The price of 95 octane petrol drops 5c at the coast, but increases 2c inland.
Illuminating paraffin decreases R1.25 inland and R1.38 at the coast.
Commenting on the price adjustments, the CEF says international fuel prices decreased during the period under review, while the rand depreciated against the dollar.
FUEL PRICES FROM APRIL 5 2023:
Gauteng
93 petrol - R22.64
95 petrol - R22.97
Diesel 0.05% - R20.89
Diesel 0.005% - R20.97
Coast
95 petrol - R22.25
Diesel 0.05% - R20.17
Diesel 0.005% - R20.26
TimesLIVE
Massive diesel price decrease for April, but petrol is a mixed bag
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The department of mineral resources and energy has announced sizeable price cuts for diesel in April, with minor petrol price increases or decreases, depending on where you live.
At midnight, the wholesale prices of high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel will drop by 74c/l in inland areas and 81c at the coast. Low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel decreases by 75c inland and 82c at the coast.
The price changes differ in magisterial district zones due to the different transport increases implemented into fuel price structures, says the Central Energy Fund (CEF).
Petrol prices are a mixed bag, with a 1c/l decrease for 93 octane inland and 8c at the coast. The price of 95 octane petrol drops 5c at the coast, but increases 2c inland.
Illuminating paraffin decreases R1.25 inland and R1.38 at the coast.
Commenting on the price adjustments, the CEF says international fuel prices decreased during the period under review, while the rand depreciated against the dollar.
FUEL PRICES FROM APRIL 5 2023:
Gauteng
93 petrol - R22.64
95 petrol - R22.97
Diesel 0.05% - R20.89
Diesel 0.005% - R20.97
Coast
95 petrol - R22.25
Diesel 0.05% - R20.17
Diesel 0.005% - R20.26
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos