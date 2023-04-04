The municipality said one person was killed at Five Ways Mall in Empangeni, while two were injured.
WATCH | Northern KZN battered by 'tornado-like' storm
Senior reporter
Image: via Facebook
A severe thunderstorm accompanied by strong wind and hail ripped through Empangeni and other areas in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, leaving one person dead, several injured and widespread damage.
The uMhlathuze municipality said on Tuesday the storm caused structural damage, road closures and displacement of residents whose homes were hit.
Apart from households, municipal buildings such as the Empangeni civic centre and fire station, Richards Bay airport, business premises and hospitals were also affected.
“Disaster response teams are on the ground cutting and removing trees,” it said.
Motorists have been warned to drive with caution because of trees strewn across roads.
An assessment of the damage will be done on Tuesday.
