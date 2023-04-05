Bail hearing of man accused of killing Mthatha woman and grandson delayed
Premium
By Ziyanda Zweni - 05 April 2023
The bail application of a mineworker accused of gunning down an elderly Mthatha woman and her grandson was delayed due to the absence of his attorney...
Bail hearing of man accused of killing Mthatha woman and grandson delayed
The bail application of a mineworker accused of gunning down an elderly Mthatha woman and her grandson was delayed due to the absence of his attorney...
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R45.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos