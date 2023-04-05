×

News

New Eastern Cape forensic lab set to create jobs, save state millions

By Mandilakhe Kwababana - 05 April 2023

With 99% of the DNA backlog said to have been cleared according to police minister Bheki Cele, the newly-built forensic laboratory in the province has been hailed as a game-changer in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide. ..

