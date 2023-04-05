×

News

Stage 4 load-shedding starts this afternoon until Friday

05 April 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Friday.
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda

Stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from Wednesday afternoon until 5am on Friday.

Eskom has announced that, thereafter, varying stages of load-shedding up to stage 3 will be implemented daily until 5am on Tuesday next week.

The power utility is at 16,644MW of generating capacity, while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has shrunk to 6,400MW ahead of winter.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit was returned to service at Arnot Power Station. In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot, Lethabo, Kriel and Tutuka power stations was taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.

It said the delays in returning a unit to service at Kusile, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints.

“We thank all South Africans who continue using electricity sparingly and efficiently. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur,” Eskom said.

TimesLIVE

